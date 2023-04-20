Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 9,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

