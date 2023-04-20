Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 3,956 call options.
Globalstar Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 1,382,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.