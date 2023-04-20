Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 3,956 call options.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 1,382,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,168,000. Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.