Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.13

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $15.53. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 674,713 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after buying an additional 726,490 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

