Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.67. 1,583,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,755,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gold Fields by 60.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.