Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 431,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of GROY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 413,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,009. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $320.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.