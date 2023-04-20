Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.70 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Golem has a total market cap of $249.10 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

