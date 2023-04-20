Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Up 1.2% After Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $62.73. 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

