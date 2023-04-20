Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 84,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,968. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.
AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
