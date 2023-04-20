Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.76

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 80187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
