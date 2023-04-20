Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.76

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 80187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

