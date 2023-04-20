Greenlane Renewables Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$52.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

