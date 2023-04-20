Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

