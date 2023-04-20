Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.