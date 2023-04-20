Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.