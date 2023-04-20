GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.41) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.75) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.47).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,472.90 ($18.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,452.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,424.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The stock has a market cap of £60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,355.65). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,355.65). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.40), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($525,832.35). Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

