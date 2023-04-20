GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £2,986 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,695.09).
Shares of GSK traded down GBX 6.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,479.76 ($18.31). 3,816,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,354. GSK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,452.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,424.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
