GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £2,986 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,695.09).

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 6.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,479.76 ($18.31). 3,816,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,354. GSK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,452.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,424.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27.

GSK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.75) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.47).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

