Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of GNTY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 46,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.91.
Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.46%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.