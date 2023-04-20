Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of GNTY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 46,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,431 shares of company stock worth $348,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

