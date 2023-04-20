Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Down 2.9%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 2,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCAAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.