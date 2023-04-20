Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Down 2.9%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 2,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
GCAAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
