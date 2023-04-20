Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 394,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

