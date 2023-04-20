Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $239,373.22 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

