Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Credit Suisse Group

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 372 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($4.83) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 332 ($4.11).

Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 9.45 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 353.05 ($4.37). 23,987,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170,086. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.10 ($4.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.64.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

