Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

HMDPF remained flat at C$27.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.32. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$29.19.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

