Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,741. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.