Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HWC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,279,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

