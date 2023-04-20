Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

