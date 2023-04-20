Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HASI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 67,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,726. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

