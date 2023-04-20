Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.46. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 588,882 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

