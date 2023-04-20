Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.46. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 588,882 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

