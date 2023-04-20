Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $33.30 or 0.00117247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

