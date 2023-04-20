HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.45.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $272.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

