HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

