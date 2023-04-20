Head-To-Head Analysis: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yamana Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 105.39%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Yamana Gold -54.35% 5.84% 3.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -24.75 Yamana Gold $1.81 billion 3.11 -$982.30 million ($1.03) -5.68

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Yamana Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

