Head to Head Comparison: Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) versus Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Definitive Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 2.14 $72.71 million $3.71 10.51 Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 5.43 -$22.25 million ($0.10) -112.29

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 20.07% -27.60% 12.92% Definitive Healthcare -2.71% 0.35% 0.25%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Definitive Healthcare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

