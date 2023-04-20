Head to Head Contrast: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -3.19% 0.05% 0.03% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -22.61, suggesting that its share price is 2,361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 2 13 0 2.87 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for R1 RCM and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.

R1 RCM presently has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Veritec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares R1 RCM and Veritec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $1.81 billion 3.58 -$57.60 million ($0.14) -110.57 Veritec $350,000.00 N/A -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.60

Veritec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.5% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Veritec on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

