Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,335,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 2,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

