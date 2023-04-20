Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $53.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,214,139 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,045,214,139.340626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06749479 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $41,621,185.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

