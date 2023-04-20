HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 583022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £33.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.74.

HeiQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.