Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,581. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

