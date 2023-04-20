Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 0.3%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.97). Approximately 181,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 232,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.98).
Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £339.37 million, a P/E ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.71.
Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,818.18%.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.