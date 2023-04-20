Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.4 %

LON HFEL opened at GBX 262.01 ($3.24) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £418.06 million, a PE ratio of 5,260.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.61.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

