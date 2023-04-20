Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.4 %
LON HFEL opened at GBX 262.01 ($3.24) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £418.06 million, a PE ratio of 5,260.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.61.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
