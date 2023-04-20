Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,967,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,570,858 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $13.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.27%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

