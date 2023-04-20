Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HERXF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.