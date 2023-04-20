Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.
Hess Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,660. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99.
Hess Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hess
In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hess
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.