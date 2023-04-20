Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,660. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.