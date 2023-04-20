Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after buying an additional 3,298,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.