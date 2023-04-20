High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.15

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 3550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

See Also

