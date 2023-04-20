Hill Winds Capital LP Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 2.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 341,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

