Hill Winds Capital LP Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 6.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 648,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

