Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 35,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 1,281,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,614. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

