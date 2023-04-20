Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Hills Bancorporation Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which engages in the business of banking. Its services include commercial banking including acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, production of commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer loans, maintenance of night and safe deposit facilities, and collection, exchange, and other banking services tailored for individual customers.

