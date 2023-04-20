Hooked Protocol Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00006532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.9704255 USD and is down -11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $63,514,859.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

