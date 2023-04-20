Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 1,829,699 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

HST opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

