Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after purchasing an additional 376,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,589. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

